By John Lee.

Saudi-based Riyadh Cables Group has signed an export agreement worth $25 million with Iraq's Wafaa Al-Furat Company for Electrical Materials Trading.

Under the agreement Riyadh Cables will start exporting wires and electrical cables from Saudi Arabia to Iraq during 2023.

The company also owns the Al-Rowad Electrical Cables manufacturing facility in Baghdad.

(Source: Riyadh Cables)