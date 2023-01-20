Iraq "Offers many Investments Opportunities to Int'l Businesses"

The President of the Republic of Iraq, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid met with the Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World and the Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem alongside the CEO and Managing Director - of the Middle East and Africa at DP World, Suhail Al Banna, at his residence in Davos.

His Excellency President Rashid spoke about the decline in infrastructure investment in Iraq due to the wars and conflicts that gripped the country over the past decades. However, the government is determined to render better public service for Iraqi citizens, especially amid growing security and economic stability in Iraq, HE added.

There are many areas of work and a wide range of available investment opportunities for those who have the desire to invest in Iraq, President Rashid continued to say, Iraq is a fertile environment for entrepreneurship due to its significant capacity and possibilities, compared with other states.

The President emphasised that Iraq is open to enhancing cooperation with international businesses to promote investment and trade, establish strategic partnerships and improve the economy, noting the importance of WEF's Annual Meeting 2023, bringing together governments and businesses from around the globe.

Iraq's natural resources are vast, and blessed with its strategic geographical location, while serves as a vital trade route to ship goods through the port of Umm Qasr, Mr. Bin Sulayem said, and this kind of work creates significant investment opportunities for Iraq and that makes it a tremendous market.

Furthermore, Mr. Bin Sulayem expressed his desire to establish big industrial areas in Iraq, where investment opportunities could be provided. He was delighted with the developments in Iraq, particularly in the Kurdistan Region, which serves as a role model.

(Source: Office of the President of Iraq)