$4.1m New Projects in Ankawa District

By John Lee.

Two new projects were officially launched in sector 128 of Ankawa district on Monday, January 16th.

The projects, which include street paving, sidewalk construction, water supply, and sewerage will be financed by the KRG's Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism.

Additionally, an expansion of the sector's electricity network will be financed by the Ministry of Electricity of the Kurdistan region.

The cost of the projects is estimated at 6 billion Iraqi dinars ($4.1 million).

The ceremony was attended by Sasan Auni, Minister of Municipalities and Tourism, Ano Jawhar, Minister of Transport and Communications, and Dr. Umid Sabah, President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers.

(Source: KRG)