Iraq Rail Project to herald "Economic Renaissance"

By John Lee.

At a meeting on Wednesday attended by the Minister of Transport, the Prime Minister, and a number of general managers, the details of Iraq's "Dry Canal" project were reviewed.

The project will link Iraq's Grand Faw port, which is still under construction, by rail to the Mediterranean, with the intention of providing a cost-effective alternative to the Suez Canal.

The meeting was attended by the Italian consulting company in charge of preparing the project designs, which Iraq Business News understands to be Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A. (PEG), and by the Director General of Ports of Iraq, the General Manager of Iraqi Airways, and the General Manager of Iraqi Railways.



Prime Minister al-Sudani stressed the strategic importance of the project, emphasizing the need to expedite its implementation. It will provide, "an economic renaissance in our new Iraq," he added.

(Sources: Ministry of Transport, Media Office of the Prime Minister)