Iraqi Court rules against KRG Budget Transfers

By John Lee.

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court has ruled that budget payments from the Federal Government in Baghdad to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are unlawful.

In response to the court's decision, the KRG issued a statement strongly opposing this verdict, calling it "unconstitutional and illegitimate". The statement also added:

"This court is not constitutionally formed and cannot decide as a federal court. The decision is not only against the Kurdistan Region, but also against the new Iraqi government and its constituent parties."

Payments are typically 200 billion IQD ($125 million) per month.

Court judgement: here and here.

KRG response

Analysis from Rudaw

(Sources: Federal Supreme Court, KRG, Rudaw)