Iraq Falls Further in Human Freedom Index

By John Lee.

Iraq has been ranked in 157th place out of 165 countries in the latest Human Freedom Index (HFI).

Produced by the Fraser Institute and the Cato Institute, the index presents a broad measure of human freedom, understood as the absence of coercive constraint.

This eighth annual index uses 83 distinct indicators of personal and economic freedom in the following areas:

Rule of law

Security and safety

Movement

Religion

Association, assembly, and civil society

Expression and information

Relationships

Size of government

Legal system and property rights

Sound money

Freedom to trade internationally

Regulation

This was Iraq's lowest score and ranking since its inclusion in the Index in 2016.

Iraq ranks ahead of Syria, Iran and Saudi Arabia, but behind Libya, China and Turkey.

(Source: Fraser Institute)