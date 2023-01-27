Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 26th January 2023).
|RSISX Index Return
|RSISX Index
|Closings
|Change
(d/d) (%)
|Change (ytd) (%)
|Change (12M) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|985.9
|0.0%
|8.3%
|7.5%
|RSISX USD Index
|792.3
|-1.7%
|2.3%
|-1.5%
|ISX Market Summary of Today
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
|1,033.1
|# of Listed Companies on the ISX
|103
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
|0.6
|# of Traded Companies
|40
|Traded Shares (mn)/d
|661
|# of Companies (Up)
|14
|Total Trades (#/d)
|737
|# of Companies (Down)
|13
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|15,886
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|13
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|9,836
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|4
|Market FX Rate/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)
|1615 / 1460
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|3
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (d/d)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Iraqi Engineering Works
|IIEW
|9.200
|15.0%
|50.8%
|Nationality H. Furniture (NR)
|IHFI
|2.280
|5.6%
|16.9%
|Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat
|AIPM
|6.000
|5.3%
|-12.4%
|Al-Sadeer Hotel (UCM)
|HSAD
|23.680
|5.0%
|57.9%
|Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind.
|IMAP
|1.930
|4.9%
|26.1%
|Top 5 Losers
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (d/d)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Iraqi Agricultural Products
|AIRP
|25.000
|-7.4%
|3.1%
|Sumer Commercial Bank
|BSUC
|0.200
|-4.8%
|5.3%
|Mosul Bank
|BMFI
|0.220
|-4.3%
|4.8%
|Iraqi Islamic Bank
|BIIB
|0.450
|-4.3%
|0.0%
|Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM)
|AMAP
|0.450
|-4.3%
|-32.8%
|Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR)
|IFCM
|244.7
|151.5
|23.7%
|Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind.
|IMAP
|231.1
|143.1
|22.4%
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|122.8
|76.0
|11.9%
|National Bank of Iraq
|BNOI
|81.7
|50.6
|7.9%
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|78.2
|48.4
|7.6%
|Sector
|No. of Comp.
|Mcap (IQD bn)
|YTD % Chg. of Mcaps
|P/E Ratio (Last)*
|P/B Ratio (Last)*
|ROE (Last)**
|ROA (Last)**
|Banking
|43
|7,691
|2.1%
|11.1
|0.6
|1.9%
|0.9%
|Telecom
|2
|5,909
|3.2%
|8.8
|1.6
|10.3%
|5.8%
|Industry
|20
|938
|1.6%
|14.0
|2.0
|7.1%
|4.9%
|Hotels&Tourism
|9
|633
|13.7%
|42.3
|15.4
|19.4%
|11.5%
|Services
|11
|396
|22.4%
|18.0
|3.1
|19.7%
|15.8%
|Agriculture
|7
|278
|5.8%
|46.9
|3.3
|6.3%
|4.2%
|Insurance
|5
|37
|0.0%
|10.9
|0.4
|4.8%
|4.4%
|Investment
|6
|5
|3.2%
|-
|0.6
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Total
|103
|15,886
|3.4%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Average
|-
|-
|-
|12.4
|1.8
|6.5%
|3.8%
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX is requesting from Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25
- Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
- United Bank (BUND) resumed trading on Jan. 26 after holding its AGM (Dec. 31) in which they discussed and approved 2021 and previous years' annual financial statements and adopted the cumulative voting method.
- Ishtar Hotels (HISH) will resume trading on Jan. 29 after holding its AGM (Jan. 11) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements and elected five original and five alternative board members representing the private sector.
- Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
- ISX suspended trading of Asiacell (TASC) on Jan. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 28 to discuss and approve re-appointing an auditor to audit the company's accounts for the year 2022.
- ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) on Jan. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 31 to discuss the dismissal of the current board and the election of a new board of directors in case the dismissal was voted on.
- ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) starting Feb. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 10 to discuss and approve adopting the cumulative voting method and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.
