Iraq Stock Market Report

By on 27th January 2023 in Investment

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 26th January 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

RSISX Index Return        
RSISX Index Closings Change

(d/d) (%)

 Change (ytd) (%) Change (12M) (%)
RSISX IQD Index 985.9 0.0% 8.3% 7.5%
RSISX USD Index 792.3 -1.7% 2.3% -1.5%
ISX Market Summary of Today
Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 1,033.1 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103
Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 0.6 # of Traded Companies 40
Traded Shares (mn)/d 661     # of Companies (Up) 14
Total Trades (#/d) 737     # of Companies (Down) 13
ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 15,886     # of Companies (Not changed) 13
ISX Mcap ($ mn) 9,836 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4
Market FX Rate/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)		 1615 / 1460 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3
Top 5 Gainers
Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (d/d) Price Chg. (YTD)
Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 9.200 15.0% 50.8%
Nationality H. Furniture (NR) IHFI 2.280 5.6% 16.9%
Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat AIPM 6.000 5.3% -12.4%
Al-Sadeer Hotel (UCM) HSAD 23.680 5.0% 57.9%
Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 1.930 4.9% 26.1%
Top 5 Losers
Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (d/d) Price Chg. (YTD)
Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 25.000 -7.4% 3.1%
Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.200 -4.8% 5.3%
Mosul Bank BMFI 0.220 -4.3% 4.8%
Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 0.450 -4.3% 0.0%
Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM) AMAP 0.450 -4.3% -32.8%
Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR) IFCM 244.7 151.5 23.7%
Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 231.1 143.1 22.4%
Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 122.8 76.0 11.9%
National Bank of Iraq BNOI 81.7 50.6 7.9%
Bank of Baghdad BBOB 78.2 48.4 7.6%
Sector No. of Comp. Mcap (IQD bn) YTD % Chg. of Mcaps P/E Ratio (Last)* P/B Ratio (Last)* ROE (Last)** ROA (Last)**
Banking 43 7,691 2.1% 11.1 0.6 1.9% 0.9%
Telecom 2 5,909 3.2% 8.8 1.6 10.3% 5.8%
Industry 20 938 1.6% 14.0 2.0 7.1% 4.9%
Hotels&Tourism 9 633 13.7% 42.3 15.4 19.4% 11.5%
Services 11 396 22.4% 18.0 3.1 19.7% 15.8%
Agriculture 7 278 5.8% 46.9 3.3 6.3% 4.2%
Insurance 5 37 0.0% 10.9 0.4 4.8% 4.4%
Investment 6 5 3.2% - 0.6 0.1% 0.1%
Total 103 15,886 3.4% - - - -
Average - - - 12.4 1.8 6.5% 3.8%

ISX Company Announcements

  • ISX is requesting from Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25
  • Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
    • United Bank (BUND) resumed trading on Jan. 26 after holding its AGM (Dec. 31) in which they discussed and approved 2021 and previous years' annual financial statements and adopted the cumulative voting method.
    • Ishtar Hotels (HISH) will resume trading on Jan. 29 after holding its AGM (Jan. 11) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements and elected five original and five alternative board members representing the private sector.
  • Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
    • ISX suspended trading of Asiacell (TASC) on Jan. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 28 to discuss and approve re-appointing an auditor to audit the company's accounts for the year 2022.
    • ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) on Jan. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 31 to discuss the dismissal of the current board and the election of a new board of directors in case the dismissal was voted on.
    • ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) starting Feb. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 10 to discuss and approve adopting the cumulative voting method and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

