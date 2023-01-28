Iraqi PM courts French Business Leaders

By John Lee.

On the sidelines of his official visit to France, Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani met a group of French business leaders on Friday.

Al-Sudani said the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed with France represents, "a framework for cooperation in all fields," adding that French companies investing in Iraq will be making the right decision.

"Our visit to France ... is not protocol, but rather deliberate [steps to achieve] serious economic partnerships", he added.

He emphasised that in the field of energy, the government prioritizes investment in associated gas and renewable energy, and there are other investment opportunities in the petrochemical sector, transportation, and iron and steel sectors.

"Securing the work of foreign companies in Iraq is an initial and firm commitment of the government," he added.



(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)