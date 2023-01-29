ICRC expands Humanitarian Ops in Southern Iraq

The ICRC expands its humanitarian operations in southern Iraq

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has inaugurated an office in Nasiriyah, to provide further support to affected populations on physical rehabilitation, mine risk awareness and emergency preparedness.

The inauguration of this office, along with existing structures in Najaf and Basra governorates, strengthens the organization's efforts in responding to humanitarian needs and in supporting social integration in southern Iraq.

Local communities continue to face exceptional humanitarian challenges resulting from the long-lasting impact of past conflicts on infrastructure and services, environment degradation and climate change.

The ICRC, along with its partner, the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS), is committed to supporting vulnerable communities in the south, through various projects and programmes.

People with disabilities are among the most vulnerable members of the community. ICRC aims to strengthen the delivery of services at Nasiriyah's physical rehabilitation center which was built by the ICRC 11 years ago.

In addition, ICRC's focus is to help persons with disabilities have access to programs that promote their inclusion and reintegration in the society. Furthermore, as part of the multidisciplinary efforts, ICRC helps families implement relevant income generating projects.

The ICRC has launched a nation-wide pilot project on mass casualty management, to boost emergency-preparedness through capacity-development initiatives, in collaboration with local stakeholders. It also aims to intensify mine risk education initiatives, given the heavy contamination of unexploded remnants of war in southern Iraq.

Mr. Jean-Jérôme Casabianca, ICRC's head of delegation in Baghdad, said:

"By being closer to communities, our humanitarian assistance is of greater impact and offers more sustainable solutions in the post-conflict recovery process."

(Source: ICRC)