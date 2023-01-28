Navigate

New Chair of Iraq's National Investment Commission

By on 28th January 2023 in Investment, Politics

By John Lee.

Dr. Haider Muhammad Makiya has taken up he new role as Chairman of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC).

He immediately held a meeting with the Director Generals and senior officials, confirming the development of plans and strategies according to the governmental curriculum of the Prime Minister, Mr. Muhammad Shia al-Sudani, with the aim of promoting investment in the country.

The Chairman stressed the need for staff to improve the investment environment, fight corruption and find solutions to obstacles facing investors as a matter of urgency.

(Source: NIC)

