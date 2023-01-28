Iraqi PM's Balancing Act Between Tehran and Washington

By David Schenker, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Sudani's Wobbly Balancing Act Between Tehran and Washington

Although it is still too early to write the prime minister off as an Iranian lackey, he is on a familiar trajectory for Iraqi governments: doing the minimum necessary to prevent deterioration with Washington while satisfying the voracious demands of his Iran-backed partners.

Click here to read the full report.