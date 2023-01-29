Iraq's Asiacell appoints US-based firm for Data Governance

By John Lee.

Mobile phone service Asiacell has reportedly appointed US-based LigaData to implement a new Data Governance Framework and Data Governance Center of Expertise.

According to a press release, the partnership will enable more innovative digital services for Asiacell's 17 million subscribers and significantly improve the organization's return on investment from existing data infrastructure.

Asiacell is the Iraqi subsidiary of Qatari mobile telecoms group Ooredoo.

(Source: Zawya)