By John Lee.

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of Jubail Commercial Port to the India Gulf Service 1 (IG1) shipping route by ocean carrier Hapag-Lloyd.

Starting on 12th February, the weekly service will link the Kingdom to the ports of Jebel Ali, Karachi, Mundra, Sohar, Shuaiba, and Umm Qasar on board three containerships with an average carrying capacity of 2,400 TEUs.

(Source: Saudi Ports Authority)