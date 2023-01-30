Sallyport wins $235m Iraq Contract

By John Lee.

US-based Sallyport Global Holdings, part of the Caliburn International group, has been awarded a $235,608,052 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00003) to previously awarded contract FA8630-22-C-6006 for base operations support, base life support and security services in support of the Iraq F-16 program.

The contract modification is for an additional 12 months of service being provided under the basic contract.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract $360,780,574.

Work will be performed at Martyr BG Ali Flaih Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 30, 2024.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting Activity.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)