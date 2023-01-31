Trafigura "Ends Oil Deal with Iraqi Kurdistan"

By John Lee.

Singaporean/Swiss-based commodity trader Trafigura has reportedly ended its relationship with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

According to a report from Bloomberg, the decision follows the KRG's refusal to renegotiate the terms of the contract, following a drop in the price of Kurdish oil.

KRG Minister Masrour Barzani is also said to have cancelled a meeting with Trafigura on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos last week, at the last minute and without explanation.

More here.

(Source: Bloomberg)