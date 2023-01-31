Navigate

Iraqi PM meets French Aircraft and Defense Companies

By on 31st January 2023 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Security

By John Lee.

On Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani met with representatives of the French companies Thales, Dassault and Airbus.

During the meetings, they discussed providing Iraq with specialized radars, Rafale combat aircraft, Falcon civil aircraft, and combat and specialized helicopters for the benefit of the Iraqi Air Force and Civil Aviation.

These measures are aimed at securing Iraqi airspace and strengthening the Iraqi Army Aviation to protect the borders and pursue terrorist ISIS remnants.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

