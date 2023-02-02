KRG PM Masrour Barzani welcomes UK Ambassador

Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani on Thursday received UK Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson Richardson.

Latest developments in the Kurdistan Region and the importance of the election's preparation process were among main topics of the discussions.

Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the significance of the Kurdish parties' common stand to achieve Kurdistan's constitutional rights.

Regarding the election, he showed the Kurdistan Region Government's willingness to assist the process of election. The Prime Minister said that the election must be held based on an appropriate schedule sometime this year after completing its legal path.

The UK Ambassador also agreed on the necessity for eliminating the obstacles that exist on the path to this year's election.

Discussions focused on resolving pending issues between the Kurdistan Region Government and Baghdad within the framework of the constitution. Both parties agreed that the federal government needs to approve the budget bill and deliver Kurdistan's legitimate share of the budget.

The UK Ambassador has also reiterated his country's support in maintaining peace and security in the Kurdistan Region.

Strengthening ties between Kurdistan Region and the UK, especially in the field of economy, exportation of Kurdistan's agricultural product, and energy were parts of the meeting, which was also attended by UK Consul General in Erbil, Rosy Cave.

(Source: KRG)