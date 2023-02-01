KRG signs 47 Contracts to Renovate Historic Sites

The Kurdistan Region's Directorate General of Antiquities and Heritage in 2022 has signed 47 contracts with universities and foreign organizations to develop and renovate archaeological sites, recording the highest number of agreements in the history of KRG in the related field.

The projects, which formed by 33 new agreements and reviving 14 contracts, focus on excavation, land survey, renovation and preserving heritage sites in all governorates of the Kurdistan Region.

According to the latest data released by Directorate General of Antiquities and Heritage, the total number of projects of excavation, land survey, renovation and preserving heritage sites are 114, from which 95 projects are dedicated to excavating sites mostly in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah by university and foreign experts for the year 2022.

To develop Kurdistan's historic and cultural sites as a part of its tourist sector, Directorate General of Antiquities and Heritage in collaboration with its international partners and with the participation of European academia and experts held an international conference on Kurdistan's cultural and heritage sites in the Second Millennium in October 2022.

(Source: KRG)