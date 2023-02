By Bachar Halabi for Argus Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Basrah-Aqaba oil pipeline 'will never be': Iraq militia

Iraqi aspirations to move ahead with a long-planned crude pipeline from Basrah to Aqaba in Jordan have been dealt a major blow after the head of a powerful Shia military group in Iraq said the project will "never" happen.

