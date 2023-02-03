Kurdistan to Export Fish to Iraq and Gulf States

By John Lee.

Iraqi Kurdistan's largest fish production project has started in Dohuk, and is reported to be 65-percent complete.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG), the project's goal is to support domestic needs as well as sending fish products to the rest of Iraq and to Gulf countries. In the first stage of the production, it is expected to make 21 million Rohu fish and 1,200 tonnes of canned fish per year.

Shokri Omar, the manager of the fish production project, told the official website of Kurdistan Region Government:

"This project is strategic and part of agricultural production in Kurdistan. The amount of money invested in this project is 10 million dollars and it created 500 direct and indirect job opportunities for citizens.

"None of the previous fish projects in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq has a system like the one we are working on. Advanced technologies have been used in this project."

The area of this project is 57.25 hectares and consists of a fish incubator, lab, earthen pond, and fish cage.

There is also a plan to build a factory to produce seeds.

(Source: KRG)