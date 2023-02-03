Iraqi Delegation to visit US to discuss Dinar Slump

By John Lee.

The Iraqi dinar has reportedly fallen to new lows on Thursday, as people take to the streets to protest at the fall in the value of the Iraqi currency, which is leading to higher costs for imported goods.

Various reports say that one US dollar could buy as many as 1,750 dinars on the black market, compared to an official rate of 1,460.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein is expected to visit Washington next week to discuss the situation with US officials.

