President Biden's Call with PM al-Sudani of Iraq

Readout of President Biden's Call with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani of Iraq

President Joe Biden spoke on Friday with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani of Iraq to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Iraq and consult on regional developments.

The President reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the Strategic Framework Agreement with Iraq and commended the Prime Minister's efforts to strengthen Iraq's sovereignty and independence.

The leaders discussed the Prime Minister's economic agenda and plans to ensure that Iraq's economy is delivering for the Iraqi people, policies the U.S. is prepared to fully endorse.

The President welcomed the upcoming visit by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and an accompanying delegation next week to Washington to further discuss these programs. The two leaders recommitted to ensuring that ISIS can never again threaten the Iraqi people or regional and international security.

The President took the opportunity of His Majesty King Abdullah of Jordan's visit to the White House to invite him to join the call. King Abdullah stressed Jordan's support for Iraq, including through joint strategic infrastructure projects.

The President and Prime Minister agreed to stay in close collaboration over the coming months.

(Source: US Embassy in Baghdad)