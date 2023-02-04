Can Iraq's New PM achieve a Balanced Foreign Policy?

By Dr Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi, for the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI). Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Can Iraq's New Prime Minister Achieve a Balanced Foreign Policy?

The new Iraqi prime minister, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, has been signalling his intention to adopt a nuanced approach towards Tehran and to implement a balanced foreign policy, debunking some initial concerns about his potential alliance with Tehran.

His success will largely depend on whether Iran and its allied militias will enable him to pursue this trajectory or whether, instead, Iraq will be dragged deeper into the confrontation between Tehran and its adversaries.

Click here to read the full article.