Iraq falls to Another New Low in Democracy Index

By John Lee.

Iraq has fallen to another new low in the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual Democracy Index.

Falling eight places to 124th out of 167 countries, Iraq is classified as "authoritarian", and scores lower than countries such as Jordan, Lebanon and Cambodia.

The score is Iraq's lowest since the Index was created in 2006, and marks its 5th consecutive fall since 2017.

The Democracy Index provides a snapshot of the state of democracy worldwide based on five categories: electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties.

Based on its scores on a range of indicators within these categories, each country is then classified as one of four types of regime: "full democracy", "flawed democracy", "hybrid regime" or "authoritarian regime".

The full report can be downloaded here.

(Source: EIU)