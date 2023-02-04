Official Directive to Adopt Iraqi Dinar Rate

By John Lee.

Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has issued a directive to all companies building residential complexes in Iraq to follow the official dollar exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), specifically 1,470 dinars per dollar.

Mrs. Hanan Jassim, the official spokesperson, states that this directive is in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. 23026 (2023) and requires companies to not charge citizens more than the official price.

"Companies violating this directive will face legal action," she added.

(Source: NIC)