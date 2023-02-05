Announcing the Fulbright Foreign Student Program for 2024-2025

Fulbrighters live and learn together with people of different cultures and become part of a global network that fosters mutual understanding between nations, advances knowledge across communities, and improves lives around the world. After they return home, they join thousands of alumni serving as leaders across the globe and in every field imaginable.

The Fulbright Foreign Student Program brings graduate students, early-career professionals, and artists from Iraq to conduct research and study in the United States. The award includes funding for tuition and required fees; a book, equipment, and travel allowance; a monthly stipend for room and board; and a supplemental health and accident insurance plan.

Please note that applicants may apply in most fields of study, including the humanities, social sciences, science, technology, and engineering. However, master's programs with a clinical studies component, such as medicine and nursing, are not permitted.

The Fulbright Program also provides transformative cultural exchange experiences. As Fulbright participants, Iraqi students will have the unique opportunity to experience life in the United States and share Iraq's unique culture and traditions with Americans.

Fulbrighters also have opportunities for personal and professional development, as well as the ability to conduct research and collaborate with colleagues at U.S. higher education institutions.

Program participants will be selected through a merit-based, open competition in which leadership potential, academic excellence, and ability to adjust to life in the United States are all considered. Prospective students may apply by following the online application instructions at: https://iq.usembassy.gov/education-culture/exchange-programs/fulbright-foreign-student-program/

Applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Must be an Iraqi citizen or a permanent resident able to hold a passport from Iraq;

S. citizens or green card holders are not eligible to apply;

Must reside in country throughout the application, selection and placement process;

Must have two years of professional work experience after graduation;

Must hold a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution at the time of the program start date;

Must have a strong academic background;

Must be proficient in English and/or able to attend a Long-Term English (LTE) program prior to the start of the study program;

Persons of all backgrounds, including those with disabilities, are encouraged to apply.

Preference will be given to students who have little or no previous experience studying or living in the United States. Persons of all backgrounds, including those with disabilities, are encouraged to apply.

(Source: US Embassy in Baghdad)