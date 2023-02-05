Orascom discusses Investment in Iraq

By John Lee.

The Chairman of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), Dr. Haider Muhammad Makiya, has met with the Chairman of Egypt's Orascom Investment Holding company, Naguib Sawiris.

According to a statement from the NIC, they discussed a number of opportunities and sectors the company is willing to invest in, such as taking part in the construction of major new housing projects outside Baghdad, with all necesssary services, to reduce congestion in the capital.

Other areas of interest were tourism and food processing.

(Source: NIC)