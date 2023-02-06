Navigate

German Firm Challenges Iraq Arbitration Ruling

By on 6th February 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

Germany's AHG Industry GmbH & Co. KG has applied for an annulment of the recent award made in favour of the Iraqi Government, in relation to a dispute over the alleged takeover of a cement factory in Kirkuk.

The World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) had previously dismissed the investor's claim.

In the case (ICSID Case No. ARB/20/21), AHG was said to be claiming $878 million from the Republic of Iraq for the alleged expropriation of its cement production business.

A statement on Thursday from ICSID said, "The Secretary-General registers an application for annulment of the award filed by the AHG Industry GmbH & Co. KG."

AHG was represented by New York-based lawyers Bracewell, while Iraq was represented by two firms, Baker Botts (UK) and Kadhims Ltd, a new firm established in London in December 2021.

(Source: ICSID)

