NIC considers Investment Offers from Hazar Group / YDA

By John Lee.

The Chairman of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), Dr. Haider Muhammad Makiya, has met with Sheikh Hazar Al-Zibari, Chairman of Hazar Group, which is the Iraqi partner of the Turkish YDA Holdings .

During their meeting, Sheikh Al-Zibari discussed various projects that the group intends to implement in Iraq, including residential city projects in Baghdad and Mosul, as well as a highway project connecting the governorates of Basra and Mosul.

The NIC approved the initial proposals submitted by the company and promised to thoroughly review them before making any appropriate decisions in line with the Commission's aim to attract capital and reputable companies.

(Source: NIC)