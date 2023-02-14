Navigate

Navigation

Gazprom Neft to deploy "Private Military" to Iraq?

By on 14th February 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Security

By John Lee.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has reportedly warned about the formation of a "private military company" by Russian oil giant Gazprom Neft.

Time magazine says that the Ukrainian government has warned that the unit would be comparable to notorious mercenary organization the Wagner Group.

It speculates that the force may become active in parts of the world where Gazprom has assets; it goes on to quote a professor as saying that, "the most likely place is Iraq, where Sergey Lavrov, the Russian minister of foreign affairs, said on a recent visit it was important to protect Russian assets."

More here.

(Source: Time)

Related posts:

Russian Visit Strengthens Ties with Iraq Emergency Meeting on Food Security in Iraq Iraqi Army may replace Russian Helicopters with US Models CBI tries to find way to pay Russian Oil Companies
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply