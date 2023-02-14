Gazprom Neft to deploy "Private Military" to Iraq?

By John Lee.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has reportedly warned about the formation of a "private military company" by Russian oil giant Gazprom Neft.

Time magazine says that the Ukrainian government has warned that the unit would be comparable to notorious mercenary organization the Wagner Group.

It speculates that the force may become active in parts of the world where Gazprom has assets; it goes on to quote a professor as saying that, "the most likely place is Iraq, where Sergey Lavrov, the Russian minister of foreign affairs, said on a recent visit it was important to protect Russian assets."

(Source: Time)