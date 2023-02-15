"Favorable Environment" for Japanese Investments in Iraqi Kurdistan

President Nechirvan Barzani welcomes new Japanese Ambassador

President Nechirvan Barzani received the incoming Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Futoshi Matsumoto, in Erbil on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on the relations of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with Japan, and ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Ambassador Futoshi on assuming the office and expressed the Kurdistan Region's appreciation for the works and projects of the Japanese agencies and organizations in the Kurdistan Region. The President noted that there is a favorable environment for Japanese investments in the country.

Ambassador Futoshi presented an overview of the activities of the Japanese private sector and companies in Kurdistan, reiterating his country's willingness to develop relations and joint cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. The Ambassador also expressed the readiness of his country to invest and expand their activities in Iraq and the Kurdistan.

The two leaders also discussed the political situation in Iraq, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and the latest developments in the wider region.

(Source: KRG)