Saudi-Iraqi Road Completed

By on 16th February 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Transportation News

Iraq's Ministry of Construction, Housing and Public Municipalities has announced the completion of the Arar-Anaza road project.

The project was overseen by the Roads and Bridges Department of the Ministry and executed by the Ashur General Company for Construction Contracting.

This 29-km road, with a width of 6.3 meters, was completed at a cost of 23 billion Iraqi dinars ($15.7 million), and will serve as a crucial link in securing the border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

(Source: Ministry of Construction)

