Korean firm discusses building Industrial City in Habbaniyah

By John Lee.

The Industrial Cities Authority, affiliated to the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, held a meeting with the South Korean company TRAC Development Group to discuss establishment of an industrial city in Habbaniyah.

Both sides sought to enhance communication and exchange of experiences with countries that are capable of managing industrial cities.

The authority also expressed its approach to facilitating procedures, overcoming obstacles, coordinating with competent authorities, and focusing on developer privileges according to the Industrial Cities Law.

According to its website, TRAC is based in Chicago, with offices in Seoul Korea and Baghdad.

(Source: Ministry of Industry and Minerals)