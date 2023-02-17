Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th February 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Return RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 936.4 1.2% 2.9% RSISX USD Index 791.8 -2.4% 2.2%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 36,220 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 23.6 # of Traded Companies 55 Traded Shares (mn)/d 28,654 # of Companies (Up) 22 Total Trades (#/d) 2,435 # of Companies (Down) 15 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 15,423 # of Companies (Not changed) 18 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 10,048 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$) 1535/ 1460 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM) AMAP 0.520 18.2% -22.4% Iraqi for General Transp. (UCM) SIGT 1.260 14.5% 22.3% Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.080 14.3% 14.3% Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Prod. AAHP 1.000 9.9% 14.3% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 3.080 8.5% -6.7% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al Taif Islamic Bank BTIB 0.740 -17.8% -26.0% Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 25.500 -15.0% 5.2% National Islamic Bank BNAI 0.500 -9.1% -53.7% Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NR) BLAD 0.210 -8.7% -8.7% Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 13.980 -6.6% 47.9% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 32,922.1 21,893.3 90.9% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 909.7 605.0 2.5% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 620.4 412.6 1.7% Al-Hilal Industries IHLI 327.7 217.9 0.9% Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 264.3 175.8 0.7%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 307 33,376.8 22,195.7 92.1% Industry 1,432 1,554.5 1,033.8 4.3% Telecom 247 909.9 605.1 2.5% Services 224 169.4 112.6 0.5% Agriculture 156 132.7 88.3 0.4% Hotels&Tourism 63 76.6 50.9 0.2% Investment 6 0.1 0.1 0.0% Insurance 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,435 36,220.2 24,086.6 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

ISX announced on Monday the approval of the sale of Burgan Bank's 51.79% stake in Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) to the Jordan Kuwait Bank. Then on Feb 15, a cross transaction occurred on 25.9 bn shares of BBOB, valued at IQD32.9 bn and corresponding to 10.4% of BBOB's capital.

According to Asiacell's (TASC) parent company, Ooredoo, Asiacell generated QAR 960.1 mn (around $262 mn) revenue in 4Q22, increased by 7% y/y. EBITDA increased 1% y/y to QAR 397.1 mn (around $108 mn) in 4Q22, while EBITDA margin contracted from 43.6% in 4Q21 to 41.3% in 4Q22. TASC's customer base increased 7% y/y to 17.1 mn at end-4Q22. On Feb 14, a cross transaction occurred on 79.2 mn shares of TASC, valued at IQD601.2 mn and corresponding to 0.03% of TASC's capital.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Ashur International Bank for Investment (BASH) resumed trading on Feb. 12 after holding their AGM on Jan. 9 in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.05 cash dividend per share, corresponding to an 11.9% dividend yield.

National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) resumed trading on Feb. 13 after holding their AGM on Feb. 7 in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.32 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.7% dividend yield.

Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) resumed trading on Feb. 15 after not being able to hold its first and postponed AGM (Jan. 31 and Feb. 7) due to a lack of quorum.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX suspended trading of Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank (BQAB) on Feb. 15 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 20 to discuss and approve the book of CBI, number (9/3/25060 on 5/10/2022) and take the appropriate decision regarding it and view the special report for evaluating the performance and work of the Board of Directors for the year 2021.

ISX suspended trading of National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) on Feb. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 15 to discuss and approve 2020 and 2021 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital through 100% rights issue, and changing the company's activity from National Company for Home Furniture Industries to The National Company for Industrial Investments.

