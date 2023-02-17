KRG meets with Iraqi Commission of Border Crossing Points

KRG delegation meets with Iraqi Commission of Border Crossing Points

A Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) delegation on Monday discussed ways of reorganizing tariffs with authorities from the Iraqi Commission of Border Crossing Points.

The KRG delegation consisted of spokesman Dr. Jutiar Adel, advisor at the ministry of interior Dr. Sami Jalal, and deputy general manager of customs administration Abdula Abdulqader.

In the meeting, they discussed collaboration between the KRG and federal government, and reorganizing tariffs in a way that could serve Iraqi and Kurdish people.

(Source: KRG)