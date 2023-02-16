Iraq's Fifth Round Oil Contracts to be Signed Next Week

By John Lee.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani,

Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, has announced that the final signing of contracts for the fifth round of energy licences will take place next week.

These contracts relate to the development and production of six fields and exploratory blocks in border areas, which were granted to the following companies:

Development blocks:

Gilabat-Qumar, in Diyala: Crescent Petroleum (UAE)

Khashim Ahmer-Injana, in Diyala: Crescent Petroleum (UAE)

Huwaiza, in Missan (Maysan): Geo Jade Petroleum (China)

Khudher Al-Mai [Khider al-Mai], in Basra and Muthana: Crescent Petroleum (UAE)

Exploration blocks:

Naft Khana, in Diyala: Geo-Jade Petroleum (China)

Sindibad [Sindbad] field in Basra: United Energy Group (UEG) (Hong Kong)

Abdul-Ghani emphasised the importance of finalising the signing and activation of the contracts in order to speed up the development of the fields.

The Council of Ministers had approved the recommendation of the Ministerial Council for Energy on February 7, 2023.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)