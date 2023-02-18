New Report on Digital Trends in Iraq

By John Lee.

Datareportal has issued a report on digital trends and behaviours in Iraq.

Among the key finding are:

There were 33.72 million internet users in Iraq at the start of 2023, when internet penetration stood at 74.9 percent.

Iraq was home to 25.53 million social media users in January 2023, equating to 56.7 percent of the total population.

A total of 45.76 million cellular mobile connections were active in Iraq in early 2023, with this figure equivalent to 101.7 percent of the total population.

The full report can be read here.

(Source: Datareportal)