IDC starts Drilling New Oil Wells

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has begun drilling the FQCS-88 oil well at the Fakka oil field in eastern Maysan [Missan] province.

The 2,000-horsepower IDC 55 rig is operating as part of a project to drill 22 oil wells for the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

It will drill to a planned depth of 3,150 meters.

The company has also deployed the 2,000-horsepower IDC 58 drilling rig has part of a project to drill 28 oil wells in the Gharraf oil field in Dhi Qar for Malaysian company Petronas.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)