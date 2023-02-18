Navigate

Navigation

IDC starts Drilling New Oil Wells

By on 18th February 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has begun drilling the FQCS-88 oil well at the Fakka oil field in eastern Maysan [Missan] province.

The 2,000-horsepower IDC 55 rig is operating as part of a project to drill 22 oil wells for the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

It will drill to a planned depth of 3,150 meters.

The company has also deployed the 2,000-horsepower IDC 58 drilling rig has part of a project to drill 28 oil wells in the Gharraf oil field in Dhi Qar for Malaysian company Petronas.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

IDC starts Drilling 20 Oil Wells at Nasiriyah IDC completes two Drilling Projects in Iraq IDC completes New Oil Well at Zubair IDC Drills New Well at Majnoon
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply