Oman considers Partnership in Iraq's Phosphate Industry

By John Lee.

The Minister of Industry and Minerals, Prof. Dr. Eng. Khaled Battal Al-Najm, met with a delegation from the Sultanate of Oman to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the fields of phosphate and fertilizer industries.

Iraq has a large stockpile of phosphates and is ready to partner with Oman to build a new phosphate plant and restart the Abi Al-Khasib Fertilizer Factory in Basra.

The Minister instructed the Investments Department to provide the Omani delegation with details of opportunities and projects available and called for a technical team to study the issue and reach a formula for cooperation.

The Omani delegation expressed their readiness to work with the Ministry of Industry and contribute to the development of these industries.

(Source: Minister of Industry and Minerals)