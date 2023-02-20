Iraqi Govt approves Protectionist Measures Against Imports

By John Lee.

Iraq's Council of Ministers has approved a list of additional import taxes aimed at protecting domestic producers:

Imposing an additional customs fee of 65% on "epoxies and modern dyes" imported into Iraq from all countries and manufacturers for four years without reducing it and monitoring the local market while applying the additional customs duties. Imposing an additional customs fee of 65% on laundry detergents for washing colored, black, and dark clothes imported to Iraq from all countries and manufacturers for four years without reducing it and monitoring the local market during that time. Imposing an additional customs fee of 65% on floor and clothing fresheners, fabric softeners, liquid, and gel imported to Iraq from all countries and manufacturers for four years without reducing it and monitoring the local market during that time. Imposing an additional customs fee of 65% on floor cleaners and dish soap imported into Iraq from all countries and manufacturers for four years without reducing it and monitoring the local market during that time. Imposing an additional customs fee of 100% on cigarettes imported to Iraq from all countries and manufacturers for four years without reducing it and monitoring the local market during that time. Imposing an additional customs fee of 100% on the corrugated or plain cardboard in the form of boxes, plates, or printed or unprinted dividers imported into Iraq from all countries and manufacturers for four years without reducing it and monitoring the local market. Imposing an additional customs fee of 200% on alcoholic beverages imported into Iraq from all countries and manufacturers for four years without reducing it and monitoring the local market during that time. Imposing an additional customs fee of 20% on plastic pipes and their accessories PPR & PPRC imported into Iraq from all countries and manufacturers for four years without reducing it and monitoring the local market.

This decision shall be implemented after 120 days from the date of its issuance.

The Council separately mentioned the imposition of an additional customs fee of 15% on galvanized and non-galvanized metal pipes imported to Iraq from all countries and manufacturers for four years without reducing it and monitoring the local market.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)