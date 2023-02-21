From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Deep Dive: Article 140 and the future of Iraq's Turkmens

The Iraqi Turkmen community is increasingly fearful of the potential impact of Article 140 of Iraq's constitution.

The article calls for resolving the status of areas disputed between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)-regions that are additionally marred by competition between diverse local communities.

Turkmen fears are particularly acute as community leaders feel ignored by Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' Al-Sudani's administration and worry that the tide is turning against them.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).