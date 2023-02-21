Navigate

Iraq and Saudi Arabia sign new Security MOU

By on 21st February 2023 in Politics, Security

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, and its Saudi counterpart have signed a security memorandum of understanding, which is the first of its kind since 1983.

The agreement includes various forms of security cooperation, exchange of ideas, and joint security efforts to enhance security for both countries.

The signing was attended by several high-ranking officials from both countries, and the Iraqi Minister of Interior expressed gratitude towards his Saudi counterpart for the warm welcome.

(Source: Ministry of Interior)

