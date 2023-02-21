Iraqi PM meets with UK Foreign Minister

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, met on Friday with the British Foreign Minister, Mr. James Cleverly, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations and ways of developing them. They also discussed the regional and international developments, as well as discussing strengthening cooperation and partnership in economic, cultural and educational sectors, and in the fields of energy and investment.

Mr. Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's aspiration for balanced relations at the regional and international levels, and its determination to enhance cooperation with the United Kingdom, and willingness to benefit from the available capabilities in order to build various economic partnerships. His Excellency highlighted the economic reforms adopted by the government program, which would boost the development of Iraq.

For his part, the British Foreign Minister affirmed his country's commitment to the endeavors that would enhance stability in Iraq, and also reaffirmed his country's support for the economic development efforts pursued by the current government to achieve development and economic integration.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)