Qatar Willing to Increase Investment Opportunities in Iraq

Continuing his meetings in Germany on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference last week, President Nechirvan Barzani met with His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

The meeting focused on Qatar's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and their joint cooperation to further expand their bilateral relations.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani reiterated Qatar's willingness to expand job and investment opportunities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and expressed hope that greater opportunities for Qatari private sectors emerge in the Kurdistan Region. The President offered the support of all relevant institutions in the Kurdistan Region for Qatari business and investment ventures.

Both sides agreed on the importance of working to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and reaffirmed the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully. In this context, they also discussed the constructive standing and role of both sides in the wider region.

(Source: KRG)