Iraqi Finance Minister meets with IFC

By John Lee.

On Wednesday, Iraq's Minister of Finance, Taif Sami Muhammad, met with a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is part of the World Bank Group.

The delegation was headed by investment officer Mr. Julie Kalos and Mr. Bilal Rabah, the resident representative of the Corporation in Iraq.

The meeting discussed the important role played by the IFC in advancing sustainable development projects in Iraq, including supporting renewable energy projects, electrical interconnection with neighboring countries, and involving both private and public sectors in implementing the national economy strategy.

Minister Taif stressed the importance of the IFC's studies and consultations for capacity building and technical cooperation to achieve sustainable development goals, especially with regard to environmental rehabilitation projects, the reconstruction of liberated cities, and economic reform.

The Minister also expressed Iraq's desire for more support from the World Bank Group to implement the national strategic goals and called for strengthening cooperation and coordination between Iraq and the World Bank to overcome obstacles facing the institution's work in Iraq.

(Source: Ministry of Finance)