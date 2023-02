Air Arabia launches New Flights to Baghdad and Erbil

Low-cost carrier Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of its two new routes from Abu Dhabi to Baghdad and Erbil.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to both Baghdad International Airport (BIAP) and Erbil International Airport with a frequency of two flights per week starting from June 22, 2023.

Schedule to Baghdad, effective June 22, 2023 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 076 Abu Dhabi 10:35 Baghdad 12:00 Airbus A320 Monday, Thursday 3L 077 Baghdad 12:40 Abu Dhabi 16:00 Airbus A320 Monday, Thursday

Schedule to Erbil, effective September 15, 2023 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 088 Abu Dhabi 23:25 Erbil 0 1:20 Airbus A320 Tuesday, Friday 3L 089 Erbil 02:00 Abu Dhabi 05:40 Airbus A320 Wednesday, Saturday

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started its operations in July 2020, since then, the carrier continues to expand its global network and currently serves a total of 31 destinations directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Air Arabia, which started its operations in July 2020, operates a total fleet of 68 Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft.

(Source: Air Arabia)