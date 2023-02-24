Renewables alone won't solve Iraq's Power Problems

By Jessica Obeid for The Middle East Institute. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq needs renewables, but they won't solve its power problems without broader reforms

Two decades on from the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, efforts to improve the country's electricity infrastructure have lagged.

Despite massive hydrocarbon reserves, including the world's fifth-largest proved crude oil and 12th-largest proved natural gas reserves, Iraq struggles with chronic electricity shortages.

Citizens do not have access to reliable electricity service and have to rely on expensive neighborhood diesel generators to cover some of the gap.

Click here to read the full article.