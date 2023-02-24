Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 23rd Febuary 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Return RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 951.0 1.6% 4.5% RSISX USD Index 809.4 2.2% 4.5%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 136,493 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 89.5 # of Traded Companies 59 Traded Shares (mn)/d 107,370 # of Companies (Up) 19 Total Trades (#/d) 2,992 # of Companies (Down) 23 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 15,521 # of Companies (Not changed) 17 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 10,178 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)* 1525/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Ashour Hotel (NR) HASH 13.980 24.3% 51.1% Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM) AMAP 0.630 21.2% -6.0% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 0.480 11.6% 6.7% Iraqi Land Transport (UCM) SILT 1.990 9.9% 6.4% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 19.250 6.9% 35.6% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR) IFCM 4.300 -23.2% -27.1% Al Taif Islamic Bank BTIB 0.640 -13.5% -36.0% AL- Batek Investment (UCM) VBAT 0.400 -11.1% -11.1% Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 2.200 -5.2% 43.8% Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 2.050 -4.2% 5.1% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 132,226.6 86,882.6 96.9% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 1,527.1 1,003.4 1.1% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 609.4 400.4 0.4% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 275.9 181.3 0.2% Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NR) BLAD 241.9 158.9 0.2%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 486 132,978.8 87,376.8 97.4% Industry 1,727 2,058.9 1,352.9 1.5% Telecom 228 609.5 400.5 0.4% Hotels&Tourism 169 326.5 214.6 0.2% Services 154 290.6 190.9 0.2% Agriculture 219 228.6 150.2 0.2% Investment 9 0.4 0.3 0.0% Insurance 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,992 136,493.3 89,686.1 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

Cross Transactions: 103.6 bn shares of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) on Feb. 20, Feb. 21, Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, (valued at IQD131.5 bn), corresponding to 41.4% of BBOB's capital.

Commercial Bank of Iraq (BCOI) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2020/2021 starting Feb. 23. The company decided in its recent AGM (Sep. 27) to distribute IQD0.094 cash dividend per share, corresponding to 18.4% dividend yield.

Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) invited its shareholders to subscribe on 27.5 bn shares starting Feb. 23 from the capital increase to IQD250 bn through 12.4% rights issue. Subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading: Original shares of National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) will resume trading on Feb. 26 after holding its AGM on Feb. 15 in which they discussed and approved 2020 and 2021 annual financial statements, increasing the capital from IQD1.66 bn to IQD3.32 bn through 100% rights issue, and changing the company's name from National Company for Home Furniture Industries to National Company for Industrial Investments. The opening price will be IQD2.13 per share with +/-50% price change limit. Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) resumed trading on Feb. 21 after holding their AGM on Feb. 10 in which they discussed and approved adopting the cumulative voting method and elected seven original and seven alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX suspended trading of Babylon Bank (BBAY) starting Feb. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 28 to discuss and approve 2016-2021 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.



https://www.facebook.com/RabeeSecurities

https://twitter.com/RabeeSecurities

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF3INTzIEm1Nksk67c50MuA