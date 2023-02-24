Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 23rd Febuary 2023).
|RSISX Index Return
|RSISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|951.0
|1.6%
|4.5%
|RSISX USD Index
|809.4
|2.2%
|4.5%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
|136,493
|# of Listed Companies on the ISX
|103
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
|89.5
|# of Traded Companies
|59
|Traded Shares (mn)/d
|107,370
|# of Companies (Up)
|19
|Total Trades (#/d)
|2,992
|# of Companies (Down)
|23
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|15,521
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|17
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|10,178
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|4
|Market FX Rate/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*
|1525/
1310
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|3
*Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Ashour Hotel (NR)
|HASH
|13.980
|24.3%
|51.1%
|Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM)
|AMAP
|0.630
|21.2%
|-6.0%
|Iraqi Islamic Bank
|BIIB
|0.480
|11.6%
|6.7%
|Iraqi Land Transport (UCM)
|SILT
|1.990
|9.9%
|6.4%
|Palestine Hotel (UCM)
|HPAL
|19.250
|6.9%
|35.6%
|Top 5 Losers
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR)
|IFCM
|4.300
|-23.2%
|-27.1%
|Al Taif Islamic Bank
|BTIB
|0.640
|-13.5%
|-36.0%
|AL- Batek Investment (UCM)
|VBAT
|0.400
|-11.1%
|-11.1%
|Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind.
|IMAP
|2.200
|-5.2%
|43.8%
|Al -Khazer for Construction M.
|IKHC
|2.050
|-4.2%
|5.1%
|Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|132,226.6
|86,882.6
|96.9%
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|1,527.1
|1,003.4
|1.1%
|Asiacell Communications PJSC
|TASC
|609.4
|400.4
|0.4%
|National Bank of Iraq
|BNOI
|275.9
|181.3
|0.2%
|Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NR)
|BLAD
|241.9
|158.9
|0.2%
|Sector
|No.of Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Banking
|486
|132,978.8
|87,376.8
|97.4%
|Industry
|1,727
|2,058.9
|1,352.9
|1.5%
|Telecom
|228
|609.5
|400.5
|0.4%
|Hotels&Tourism
|169
|326.5
|214.6
|0.2%
|Services
|154
|290.6
|190.9
|0.2%
|Agriculture
|219
|228.6
|150.2
|0.2%
|Investment
|9
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0%
|Insurance
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|2,992
|136,493.3
|89,686.1
|100.0%
ISX Company Announcements
- Cross Transactions: 103.6 bn shares of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) on Feb. 20, Feb. 21, Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, (valued at IQD131.5 bn), corresponding to 41.4% of BBOB's capital.
- Commercial Bank of Iraq (BCOI) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2020/2021 starting Feb. 23. The company decided in its recent AGM (Sep. 27) to distribute IQD0.094 cash dividend per share, corresponding to 18.4% dividend yield.
- Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) invited its shareholders to subscribe on 27.5 bn shares starting Feb. 23 from the capital increase to IQD250 bn through 12.4% rights issue. Subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.
- Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
- Original shares of National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) will resume trading on Feb. 26 after holding its AGM on Feb. 15 in which they discussed and approved 2020 and 2021 annual financial statements, increasing the capital from IQD1.66 bn to IQD3.32 bn through 100% rights issue, and changing the company's name from National Company for Home Furniture Industries to National Company for Industrial Investments. The opening price will be IQD2.13 per share with +/-50% price change limit.
- Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) resumed trading on Feb. 21 after holding their AGM on Feb. 10 in which they discussed and approved adopting the cumulative voting method and elected seven original and seven alternative board members.
- Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
- ISX suspended trading of Babylon Bank (BBAY) starting Feb. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 28 to discuss and approve 2016-2021 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.
