Will Iraq Finally Revive This Mothballed Megaproject?

For several years now, Iraq has been able to access all the technology required to turn part of its abundant crude oil and/or gas resources into the metaphorical gold at the end of the hydrocarbons production rainbow - petrochemicals.

Last week, according to local news intelligence, the Iraqi government stated that the long-delayed flagship project in this regard - the Nebras Petrochemical Project (NPP) - is set to be revived.

