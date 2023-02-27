Iraq PM launches 150 New Projects in Baghdad

Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani launched 150 public service and development projects in the capital Baghdad during the celebration held Thursday evening on the occasion of the centenary of the founding of the Mayoralty of Baghdad.

The projects consist of four phases: The first phase includes 70 road development and pavement projects with an area of more than 8 million square meters, thirty-five bridges, tunnels, overpasses, and public transportation and housing projects in the second phase.

In the third phase, we will implement twenty-six projects for the sanitation sector and thirty-three for potable water. The fourth phase includes nine projects to increase green areas, rehabilitate nurseries, and construct waste management facilities. In addition to completing the projects associated with culture, art, and heritage, including reviving Al-Rashid Street, the historic center of Baghdad, rehabilitation of the Baghdadi Museum, and preservation of heritage houses.

In his remarks during the celebration, His Excellency congratulated the Mayoralty of Baghdad and its workers for the centenary of its foundation, pointing out that Baghdad is the city that unites all the components of the Iraqi people, and it is the identity of Iraq, and that requires us all to make tremendous efforts to advance it.

Mr. Al-Sudani stated that the government determined to make the capital Baghdad its first stage for projects to address the lack of essential public services in many of its neighborhoods. He expressed his confidence in the workers from the municipalities and the Mayoralty of Baghdad and in their efforts to fulfill the hopes of the Iraqi citizens to provide much needed public services.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)